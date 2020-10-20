GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks appear skewed to the downside amid Brexit woes

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD continues to confront the 100-HMA fencing.
  • A potential bear flag is carved out on the hourly chart.
  • UK says no to more EU trade talks; no-deal Brexit fears persist.

GBP/USD is in a downside consolidation phase in early Europe this Tuesday, hovering around 1.2950 awaiting a fresh update on Brexit for fresh impetus.

The spot rallied as high as 1.3032 on expectations of a Brexit breakthrough ahead of the fresh round of talks between the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost.

However, the bears returned and knocked-off the pair nearly 100-pips lower to near 1.2940 region after Frost said that the UK sees no basis to resume trade talks with the Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach from Brussels. The saga still continues with the final Brexit deadline set on December 31.

Technically, the spot has confirmed a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart, opening doors for a rally towards 1.3100.

On its way north, the consolidation following Monday’s sell-off has carved out a potential bear flag pattern on the hourly chart. A test of 1.2850 levels is due on the cards in the near-term should the pattern get confirmed on an hourly closing below 1.2938.  

Ahead of the 1.2850 price target, the 1.2900 support will challenge the bears’ commitment.

Alternatively, a sustained break above the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) could expose the rising trendline resistance at 1.2961.

Acceptance above that point would call for a retest of the 200-HMA, now placed at 1.2970.

GBP/USD: Hourly chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2948
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 1.2947
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2897
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2841
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3025
Previous Daily Low 1.2895
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2975
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2944
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2886
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2826
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

