GBP/USD Price Analysis: Risks appear skewed to the downside amid Brexit woes

- GBP/USD continues to confront the 100-HMA fencing.
- A potential bear flag is carved out on the hourly chart.
- UK says no to more EU trade talks; no-deal Brexit fears persist.
GBP/USD is in a downside consolidation phase in early Europe this Tuesday, hovering around 1.2950 awaiting a fresh update on Brexit for fresh impetus.
The spot rallied as high as 1.3032 on expectations of a Brexit breakthrough ahead of the fresh round of talks between the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost.
However, the bears returned and knocked-off the pair nearly 100-pips lower to near 1.2940 region after Frost said that the UK sees no basis to resume trade talks with the Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach from Brussels. The saga still continues with the final Brexit deadline set on December 31.
Technically, the spot has confirmed a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart, opening doors for a rally towards 1.3100.
On its way north, the consolidation following Monday’s sell-off has carved out a potential bear flag pattern on the hourly chart. A test of 1.2850 levels is due on the cards in the near-term should the pattern get confirmed on an hourly closing below 1.2938.
Ahead of the 1.2850 price target, the 1.2900 support will challenge the bears’ commitment.
Alternatively, a sustained break above the 100-hourly moving average (HMA) could expose the rising trendline resistance at 1.2961.
Acceptance above that point would call for a retest of the 200-HMA, now placed at 1.2970.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2948
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2897
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2841
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
