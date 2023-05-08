GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards previous resistance near 1.2580

  • GBP/USD remains pressured after reversing from April 2022 high.
  • Overbought RSI conditions favor pullback from 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE).
  • One-month-old resistance-turned-support, 21-day EMA restrict short-term downside of the Cable pair.
  • GBP/USD buyers keep the reins beyond April’s low of around 1.2275.

GBP/USD stays defensive near 1.2620 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, following its pullback from the 13-month high. In doing so, the Cable pair retreats from the 78.6% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of its moves from April 03 to May 02 amid the overbought RSI (14) conditions.

With the quote’s inability to provide a daily closing beyond May 2022 peak surrounding 1.2665, coupled with a pullback from the key FE level amid overbought RSI, the GBP/USD pair is likely to extend the latest retreat.

As a result, the previous resistance line stretched from early April, near 1.2580 by the press time, gains the market’s attention.

However, the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) surrounding the 1.2500 mark can challenge the GBP/USD bears afterward.

It’s worth noting that the Cable pair’s weakness past 1.2500 will direct it toward the last defense of the buyers, namely the previous monthly bottom of around 1.2275, a break of which could welcome the bears.

On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the mid-2022 peak of around 1.2665, as well as the 78.6% FE level of near 1.2675, becomes necessary to convince the GBP/USD pair buyers. Even so, the 1.2700 round figure can prod the quote’s further upside.

Should the GBP/USD bulls keep the reins past 1.2700, the March 2022 lows of around the 1.3000 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2619
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.2632
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2476
Daily SMA50 1.2302
Daily SMA100 1.2225
Daily SMA200 1.195
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2652
Previous Daily Low 1.2561
Previous Weekly High 1.2652
Previous Weekly Low 1.2436
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2618
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2596
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2524
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2486
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2669
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2706
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.276

 

 

