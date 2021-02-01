GBP/USD Price Analysis: Retreats from 1.3755-60 congestion zone, bullish bias remains

  • GBP/USD continued with its struggle to make it through the 1.3755-60 resistance zone.
  • The formation of a rectangle points to near-term consolidation before the next leg up.
  • A sustained break below trading range support will negate any near-term positive bias.

The GBP/USD pair regained traction on Monday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and once again failed near the 1.3755-60 resistance zone.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair has been consolidating in a range over the past two weeks or so. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle, indicating a brief pause before the next leg of a directional move.

Given the recent strong move up, the rectangle might still be categorized as a bullish continuation pattern. The constructive set-up is reinforced by the fact that technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the bullish territory.

That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained move beyond the 1.3755-60 congestion zone before positioning for any further appreciating move. The GBP/USD pair might then aim back to reclaim the 1.3800 mark before darting towards the 1.3840 hurdle.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.3675 level. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and drag the GBP/USD pair towards the lower end of the recent trading range, around the 1.3630-20 region.

A convincing break below will negate the positive outlook and set the stage for some near-term corrective fall for the GBP/USD pair. The pullback could then drag the pair further below the 1.3580 intermediate support, towards the key 1.3500 psychological mark.

GBP/USD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3715
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.3698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3642
Daily SMA50 1.3517
Daily SMA100 1.3258
Daily SMA200 1.2976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3751
Previous Daily Low 1.3657
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3715
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3653
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3608
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3559
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3796
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as the US dollar makes a comeback

EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.2100, hit by broad-based US dollar comeback. The ECB downplaying rate cut odds and upbeat Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI fail to lift the euro. Seasonality favors strength in the US dollar in February. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3750 on upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3750, benefiting from the risk-on market mood and upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. Focus shifts to US ISM. 

GBP/USD News

Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing

XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI

Read more

XRP price goes under extreme manipulation by new Telegram group

XRP price is up more than 140% since January 30. The recent upswing seems to be inspired by GameStop’s price action, which was mainly manipulated by the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit community.  Despite the hype around Ripple, on-chain metrics forecast a bearish outlook as whales continue dumping their holdings en masse.

Read more

US Dollar Index looks firm round 90.80 ahead of ISM

The greenback starts the week on the bid side and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh peaks in the 90.80/85 band.

US Dollar Index News

