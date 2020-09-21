GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near multi-day lows, around mid-1.2800s

- GBP/USD remained under some heavy selling pressure for the second straight day.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
- Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution for bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some heavy selling for the second consecutive session on Monday and dived to four-day lows, around the 1.2835 region during the early European session.
Given last week's repeated failures near the key 1.3000 psychological mark, a sustained break below the 1.2910-1.2900 confluence support was seen as a key trigger for intraday bearish traders. The mentioned region comprised of 200-hour SMA and a short-term ascending trend-line support.
Bearish technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move amid reports that the UK could be headed for another national lockdown. However, slightly oversold RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution for bearish traders.
Nevertheless, the pair still seems vulnerable to extend the downfall further towards testing the 1.2800 round-figure mark. The downward momentum could further get extended and drag the pair back towards multi-week lows, around the 1.2765-60 region touched on September 11th.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery move might now confront a stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.2900 confluence support breakpoint. That said, some follow-through buying might trigger some intraday short-covering move and pushed the pair back to the 1.2965-70 supply zone.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.2916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3099
|Daily SMA50
|1.2999
|Daily SMA100
|1.2716
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2915
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3007
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2777
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2947
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2967
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2887
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2858
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3057
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2900 amid US dollar comeback
GBP/USD extends the slide below 1.2900, as the risk-off sentiment worsens and boosts the haven demand for the US dollar. UK’s health authorities mull lockdown restrictions. Chancellor Sunak may extend business support loans. Fedspeak eyed amid a light calendar.
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.1800 as dollar regains footing
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.1800 amid a broad US dollar comeback, as the risk-off mood intensifies. Coronavirus cases rise across the Eurozone, suggesting new lockdown restrictions likely in key economies. Focus shifts to Powell's speech.
XAU/USD risks further falls amid ascending triangle breakdown
Gold meets fresh supply amid the US dollar turnaround. Ascending triangle breakdown spotted on the hourly chart. Hourly RSI flirts with the oversold territory, eyes on Powell.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.