- GBP/USD is off the lows but remains weak amid broad USD strength.
- The US dollar cheers upbeat economic data and hawkish Fedspeak.
- Technical indicators remain in favor of bears, with eyes on 1.1850.
GBP/USD is trading close to fresh monthly lows near 1.1900, as bears gather strength for the next push lower.
The US dollar is preserving the ongoing rally, backed by hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing guage, exerting beairsh pressures on the pair.
Meanwhile, markets remain cautious amid looming US-China risks and reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to attend a Group of 20 Summit to be held in Bali later this year.
Meanwhile, the British pound bears the brunt of the slump in the UK Consumer Sentiment, which hit a record low in August. The UK’s dire economic outlook and rampant inflation is likely to accentuate concerns surrounding the BOE’s next policy move.
The immediate focus now remains on UK Retail Sales, with consumer spending likely to show yet another drop in the month of July,
As observed on cable’s daily chart, the triangle breakdown has opened floors towards the 1.1850 psychological level should the 1.1900 level cave in.
The 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and 50 DMA bearish crossover also add credence to the additional declines in the near term.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat but remains below the midline, keeping sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
If buyers manage to hold onto the 1.1900 round figure, a tepid rebound towards 1.1950 could be in the offing.
Recapturing 1.2000 is critical to unleashing a sustained recovery from monthly troughs.
GBP/USD: Additional technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2111
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.2382
|Daily SMA200
|1.2884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.208
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1923
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2277
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2048
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.176
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1900 ahead of UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is off the lows but remains weak amid broad USD strength. The US dollar cheers upbeat economic data and hawkish Fedspeak. Technical indicators remain in favor of bears, with eyes on 1.1850.
EUR/USD bulls move in on a correction of the US dollar's parabolic rally
EUR/USD is attempting to correct from the lows of the day so far and is back to a flat position in the third hour of Tokyo's session. The single currency has travelled between a range of 1.0069 and 1.0092 so far for the final day of the week.
Gold: Firmer DXY directs bears towards $1,730
Gold price takes offers to renew monthly low near $1,750 during early Friday morning in Europe. The bullion prices register the five-day downtrend as the US dollar bulls cheer recession woes, as well as firmer US data and hopes of the Fed’s aggression vis-à-vis rate hikes.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!