GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains sidelined on the way to 1.3800

- GBP/USD seesaws inside a choppy range after stepping back from two-week top.
- Bullish MACD, weekly rising trend line keep buyers hopeful.
- Monthly resistance line, 200-DMA guard immediate upside, three-month-old resistance line becomes the key hurdle to the north.
GBP/USD begins September with bullish bias even as the quote seesaws around 1.3755 during early Wednesday morning in Asia.
The cable pair jumped to the highest since August 17 but stepped back from 200-DMA. However, the MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals in four weeks and an upward sloping trend line from August 20 also keeps buyers hopeful.
Prior to the 200-DMA level of 1.3810, a one-month-old downward sloping resistance line, near 1.3765, challenge the intraday bulls.
It should be noted that a clear upside break of 200-DMA won’t offer a free pass for the GBP/USD rally as a descending trend line from June 01, close to 1.3840, becomes a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Alternatively, the stated weekly support line, around 1.3720 restricts the quote’s immediate downside ahead of directing the quote to August month’s low of 1.3600.
In a case where GBP/USD bears remain dominant past 1.3600, July’s bottom surrounding 1.3570 will be the key to watch.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3755
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3794
|Daily SMA50
|1.3818
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3775
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3734
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.375
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3759
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3715
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3696
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3779
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3798
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3821
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls take out daily resistance at month-end
EUR/USD bulls seeking upside extension on ECB/Fed convergence prospects. EUR/USD was ending Wall Street half a cent lower from the spike highs of the day as the greenback firmed last minute. Technically, the price is now moving towards consolidation.
GBP/USD knocked down on end-of-month flows
GBP/USD has tumbled from 1.38 as end-of-month flows boosted the dollar. Worries about Brexit-related supermarket shortages and elevated UK covid cases are also in play.
XAU/USD eyes $1,830 as critical support holds
After closing the first day of the week in the negative territory, the XAU/USD pair extended its slide and touched a daily low of $1,801.88 on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the risk-averse market environment in the second half of the day helped gold find demand and the pair was last seen trading near $1,815.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board August Consumer Confidence: The Michigan survey plunge was no fluke
Consumer Confidence in the US slipped sharply in August as inflation concerns and the spread of Delta variant cases sapped an outlook that in June had been the highest since before the pandemic began last March.