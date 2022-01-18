GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed near one-week low, around 23.6% Fibo. level

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling for the third successive day amid sustained USD buying.
- Break below the 23.6% Fibo. level should pave the way for a slide towards 100-day SMA.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower for the third successive day and extended last week's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA or the highest level since October 29. The pair maintained its offered tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near a one-week low, around the 1.3620 region.
Firming expectations that the Fed would start raising interest rates in March 2022 amid concerns over stubbornly high inflation continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher. This, along with the risk-off impulse in the equity markets, benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the corrective pullback has now dragged spot prices closer to support marked by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3161-1.3749 strong move up. Some follow-through selling below, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the 1.3600 mark would expose the 100-day SMA support near mid-1.3500s.
This is followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3525 region, which if broken decisively will suggest that the GBP/USD pair has topped out in the near term. The subsequent technical selling should pave the way for a slide below the key 1.3500 psychological mark, towards testing the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3455 region.
On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the 1.3660 area now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.3700 mark. Any further positive move might continue to meet with a fresh supply near the 1.3745-1.3750 region (200-DMA), which should act as a pivotal point and help determine the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD daily chart
Levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3622
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.3644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3524
|Daily SMA50
|1.3407
|Daily SMA100
|1.3552
|Daily SMA200
|1.3737
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3638
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3658
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3572
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3677
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1400 after ZEW data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot in the early European session pressured by risk-aversion and renewed dollar strength. Although the January ZEW Survey showed that the Economic Sentiment Indicator in Germany and the euro area rose sharply, the shared currency is having a difficult time finding demand.
GBP/USD trades around mid-1.3600s after UK jobs report
GBP/USD dipped below 1.3630 earlier in the session but managed to return to the 1.3650 area in the European morning. The data from the UK shows that the ILO Unemployment Rate declined to 4.1% in November as expected. The Claimant Count Rate in December improved modestly to 4.7%.
Gold eyes $1,804 and $1,800 as US Treasury yields spike
Gold bears fight back control as US 10-year Treasury yields hit two-year highs. Russia-Ukraine crisis, aggressive Fed rate hike bets triggered the yields spike.
ETH plans to restart new bull rally
Ethereum price witnessed a minor uptrend as it bounced off a crucial support level. This bull rally failed to catch traction, leading to a steep correction back to the aforementioned foothold.
Can Apple earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?
Apple and the Nasdaq both rally despite yields joining the move higher. NASDAQ finishes in the green on Friday as AAPL closes up 0.5%. Apple stock is set to report earnings on January 27.