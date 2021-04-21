GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains depressed near 23.6% Fibo., around 1.3920 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The set-up supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the 1.3900 mark.

The GBP/USD pair extended the previous day's retracement slide from multi-week tops – levels beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark – and edged lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. The pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near daily lows, around the $1.3920 region.

The British pound was weighed down by Wednesday's release of slightly lower than anticipated UK consumer inflation figures. On the other hand, a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields allowed the US dollar to build on the overnight bounce from multi-week lows. This, in turn, exerted some downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

Looking at the technical picture, the intraday price move has been confined in a range around the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.3669-1.4009 latest leg up. With technical indicators on the 1-hour chart holding in the bearish territory, any further selling has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 1.3885-80 confluence support.

The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level and the 100-hour SMA. This should now act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the near-term trajectory for the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, oscillators on 4-hour/daily charts – though have eased from higher levels – maintained their bullish bias and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the mentioned confluence region before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has topped out.

The next relevant target on the downside is pegged near the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3840 region. Bears could eventually aim to test the next relevant support near the 1.3800 mark, or the 61.8% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively will negate any near-term positive bias.

On the flip side, the intraday swing highs, around the 1.3950 region now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. A convincing breakthrough should pave the way for a move back towards reclaiming the 1.4000 mark. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional near-term gains.

GBP/USD 1-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3921
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 1.394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3794
Daily SMA50 1.3872
Daily SMA100 1.3719
Daily SMA200 1.3378
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4009
Previous Daily Low 1.3926
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3977
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3908
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3876
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3825
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3991
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4041
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

