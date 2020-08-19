GBP/USD Price Analysis: Regains 1.3100 as 10-day SMA probes break of monthly trend line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks.
  • RSI normalization suggests further recovery moves, MACD highlights 21-day SMA, 1.5-month-old support line.
  • Multiple resistances past-1.3200 exert additional pressure on the bulls.

GBP/USD remains mildly bid while extending recoveries from 1.3095 to 1.3110 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The Cable’s recent recovery takes clues from 10-day SMA following the previous day’s pullback from the yearly high.

While RSI recedes from overbought conditions and suggests no major challenges to the latest pullback, the pair’s sustained trading below an ascending trend line from July 22 keeps the bears hopeful. Further strengthening the case for the quote’s downside is the bumpy road beyond 1.3200.

As a result, sellers await a clear break below the 10-day SMA level of 1.3093 to attack 1.3040 mark comprising 21-day SMA. However, an upward sloping support line from June 30, at 1.2940 now, may challenge the additional south run.

Meanwhile, an upside break of the support-turned-resistance trend line, currently around 1.3145 will again aim for 1.3200 and the December 31, 2019 high of 1.3285 ahead of recalling 1.3300 level back to the chart.

Should the bulls keep the reins after 1.3300, the year 2019 peak surrounding 1.3515 will be in the spotlight.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.311
Today Daily Change -129 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.97%
Today daily open 1.3239
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3018
Daily SMA50 1.2723
Daily SMA100 1.2559
Daily SMA200 1.2718
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.325
Previous Daily Low 1.3098
Previous Weekly High 1.3143
Previous Weekly Low 1.3006
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3192
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3156
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3044
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.299
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3293
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3347
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3445

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after upbeat US data

US services output surged to 54.8 while the Manufacturing PMI improved to 53.6, according to Markit preliminary estimates. EUR/USD challenges daily lows in the 1.1760 price zone.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100

GBP/USD takes another dive and flirts with 1.3100

GBP/USD retreated from daily highs in the 1.3250 price zone amid renewed dollar’s demand, now down over 150 pips. Another failed round of Brexit talks exacerbates the decline.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level

XAU/USD rebounds from 1-week lows, still in the red below $1940 level

Gold prices trimmed losses and rose back to the $1,940 neighbourhood during the American session. XAU/USD bottomed after the release of US economic data at $1,911/oz, the lowest level since August 12 and then rebounded to $1,945.

Gold News

Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs

Crypto market: Main street's buying interest at twelve-month highs

Newcomers' interest in buying Bitcoins reaches the highest level in a year, according to Google Trends. Market is rising today but maintains bearish structures in the short term. Altcoin segment rises sharply but leaves Ethereum out of the game.

Read more

WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle

WTI: Gains 0.50% to revisit $43.00 despite Thursday’s ‘hanging man’ candle

WTI keeps recovery moves from $41.68 to seesaw around the intraday high of $43.00. The energy benchmark portrayed a bearish candlestick the previous day but buyers fail to relinquish the controls.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures