GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes session tops, around mid-1.2500s ahead of EU-UK talks

- GBP/USD witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 50% Fibo. level support.
- The set-up supports prospects for an extension of the goodish intraday bounce.
- Sustained weakness back below the 1.2500 mark will negate the positive outlook.
The GBP/USD pair stalled its recent corrective slide from three-month tops and managed to find decent support near mid-1.2400s – the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.2076-1.2788 positive move. The pair rallied around 100 pips from daily swing lows and jumped to fresh session tops, around mid-1.2500s in the last hour, breaking through a resistance marked by 38.2% Fibo. level.
Meanwhile, oscillators have been recovering from the bearish territory on the 1-hourly chart and maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, supporting prospects for additional gains. Hence, a move back towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark, ahead of the high-level EU-UK trade meeting, now looks a distinct possibility amid some renewed USD selling bias.
Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further towards the next major hurdle near the 1.2640 confluence region – comprising of 200-hour SMA and 23.6% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the key 1.2500 psychological mark now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might accelerate the fall back towards the daily swing lows, around the 1.2400s. Failure to defend the mentioned support level might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of the corrective slide from levels beyond the 1.2800 mark.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2552
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2539
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2438
|Daily SMA50
|1.2412
|Daily SMA100
|1.254
|Daily SMA200
|1.2689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2654
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2542
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2585
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2457
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2637
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2735
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges up as markets try to stabilize
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up from the lows as the market mood improves. Concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US Sun Belt and Beijing previously boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.25 ahead of Brexit call
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25, bouncing from the lows ahead of PM Johnson's call with top European officials about Brexit. An improving market mood is weighing on the safe-haven US dollar.
Bears push the crypto market into the abyss
The technical supports have finally given way and this week starts with critical falls. After several weeks lurking at resistance levels, the market takes a break and looks for lower prices where to find new money to fuel future gains.
XAU/USD renews 5-day lows, drops below $1,710
The XAU/USD pair started the new week on the back foot and dropped to a fresh five-day low off $1,708. Although the pair recovered slightly, it's still losing 1.15% on the day at $1,711.
WTI drops over 5.0% in Asia as risk aversion dominates market moves
WTI carries the gap-down opening to attack the monthly low under $35.00. Risk-off runs at full steam amid fears of virus outbreak 2.0. Upbeat news from Iraq, Saudi Aramco fail to recall the buyers. Virus headlines, OPEC JMMC will be important to watch other than inventory data.