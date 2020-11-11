GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes session lows, around 1.3230 region

- GBP/USD stalled its positive momentum near a two-month-old ascending channel resistance.
- Any subsequent dip might still be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3100 round-figure.
- A sustained move beyond the channel hurdle will set the stage for additional near-term gains.
The GBP/USD pair stalled its recent bullish trajectory to fresh two-month tops and witnessed a modest intraday pullback from the 1.3310-15 area. The mentioned region marks the top boundary of an upward sloping channel extending from mid-September and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.3230 region in the last hour, though any subsequent fall is more likely to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3200 mark. This should help limit the downside near the 1.3180-75 resistance breakpoint, representing the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3482-1.2676 slide.
That said, some follow-through selling below the 1.3150-40 horizontal level will negate prospects for any further appreciating move, instead prompt some technical selling. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the corrective slide towards the 1.3100 mark en-route the 50% Fibo. level support, around the 1.3075 zone.
On the flip side, the 1.3300 mark now seems to cap the immediate upside and is closely followed by the trend-line resistance. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further appreciating move towards September daily closing highs resistance near the 1.3385 region.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3255
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3028
|Daily SMA50
|1.2976
|Daily SMA100
|1.2917
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3278
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3153
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3177
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3201
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
