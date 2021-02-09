GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-day high above 1.3700 as bulls battle key resistance line

- GBP/USD rises to the fresh high since May 2018.
- Key trend line hurdle from March 2020 probes the bulls.
- 21-day SMA offers immediate support inside 11-month-old ascending triangle.
Following its recent uptick to 1.3760, the fresh high since May 2018, GBP/USD eases to 1.3752 during Tuesday’s Asian trading session.
While normal RSI conditions and sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA favor the cable bulls, the resistance line of a rising triangle formation established since March 2020 challenge the immediate upside.
Hence, GBP/USD buyers targeting the 1.3800 round-figure seem to wait for a daily closing beyond the key resistance line, currently around 1.3750.
Following that, the early April 2018 low near 1.3965 and the 1.4000 round-figure will gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, 21-day SMA and support line of the stated triangle, respectively around 1.3680 and 1.3500, become the key for GBP/USD traders.
Should the quote drops below 1.3500 on a daily closing, a downward trajectory towards the 200-day SMA level of 1.3018 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3757
|Today Daily Change
|15 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.3742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3675
|Daily SMA50
|1.3559
|Daily SMA100
|1.3305
|Daily SMA200
|1.3012
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.368
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3837
