GBP/USD Price Analysis: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data

  • GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12.
  • A seven-week-old horizontal area tests further upside, early-month tops offer immediate support during pullback.
  • Strong RSI suggests further rise but the key hurdle needs to be break for bullish confirmation.

GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh the highest level in a month around 1.3994, up 0.06% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months.

Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse. Forecasts suggest the headline Claimant Count Change to ease from 86.6K to 25.5K whereas the Unemployment Rate may tick-up to 5.1% versus 5.0% prior.

Although strong RSI and sustained trading above 100-day SMA favor GBP/USD bulls, a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since early March, around 1.4000–10 will challenge the quote’s further upside.

Should the sterling buyers manage to cross the 1.4010 hurdle, the 1.4110 level may offer an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the yearly top of 1.4243.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may recall the 1.3920-15 area back to the chart.

However, 100-day SMA and lows marked since March 24, respectively around 1.3720 and 1.3670, will be tough challenges for the GBP/USD sellers before taking entries.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3994
Today Daily Change 8 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 1.3986
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3784
Daily SMA50 1.3869
Daily SMA100 1.3714
Daily SMA200 1.3371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3993
Previous Daily Low 1.381
Previous Weekly High 1.3844
Previous Weekly Low 1.3669
Previous Monthly High 1.4017
Previous Monthly Low 1.3671
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3923
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3684
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4049
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4112
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4232

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

