GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovery stalls near 200-hour SMA/descending trend-line confluence barrier

- GBP/USD added to the previous day’s strong recovery move from multi-week lows.
- Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.
The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's strong intraday recovery from multi-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The pair shot to a four-day high level of 1.2267, albeit struggled to extend the momentum and failed near a descending trend-line resistance extending from late-April swing highs.
The mentioned hurdle now coincides with 200-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for traders as the focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the pair's ongoing recovery from sub-1.2100 levels. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the momentum and maintained their bearish bias, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned confluence hurdle before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major. The pair might then head towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round-figure mark before bulls eventually aim to test the next major hurdle near the 1.2330-40 horizontal level.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2200 mark will reinforce the stiff resistance and might prompt some fresh selling, dragging the pair further towards the 1.2175 support. Some follow-through selling now seems to turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2100 mark with some intermediate support near the 1.2130 area.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2228
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2357
|Daily SMA50
|1.2308
|Daily SMA100
|1.2661
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2228
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.217
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2014
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2408
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.