GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovery stalls near 200-hour SMA/descending trend-line confluence barrier

  • GBP/USD added to the previous day’s strong recovery move from multi-week lows.
  • Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for aggressive traders.

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's strong intraday recovery from multi-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The pair shot to a four-day high level of 1.2267, albeit struggled to extend the momentum and failed near a descending trend-line resistance extending from late-April swing highs.

The mentioned hurdle now coincides with 200-hour SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for traders as the focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. 

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining positive traction and support prospects for an extension of the pair's ongoing recovery from sub-1.2100 levels. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to catch up with the momentum and maintained their bearish bias, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive bullish bets.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the mentioned confluence hurdle before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move for the major. The pair might then head towards reclaiming the 1.2300 round-figure mark before bulls eventually aim to test the next major hurdle near the 1.2330-40 horizontal level.

On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2200 mark will reinforce the stiff resistance and might prompt some fresh selling, dragging the pair further towards the 1.2175 support. Some follow-through selling now seems to turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall back towards the 1.2100 mark with some intermediate support near the 1.2130 area.

GBP/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsorigional

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2228
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.2194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2357
Daily SMA50 1.2308
Daily SMA100 1.2661
Daily SMA200 1.2663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2228
Previous Daily Low 1.2076
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.217
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2104
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1952
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2256
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2408

 

 

EUR/USD rises amid an upbeat market mood, better ZEW figure

EUR/USD has hit new two-week highs around 1.0950, amid an upbeat market mood, driven by hopes for an EU fund and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with 51 points. Fed Chair Powell's testimony is eyed.

GBP/USD extends gains amid risk-on mood, job figures

GBP/USD is extending its gains well above 1.22 amid an upbeat market mood, driven mostly by hopes for a vaccine and support from the Fed. Jobless claims leaped by 856.5K in April, worse than expected. The UK is planning to lower tariffs.

Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play

Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.

Gold climbs back above $1735 level, closer to session tops

Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1726-25 region and now seemed to head back towards the top end of its daily trading range.

US Dollar Index: Further downside could see 99.10 re-tested

DXY is down for the second session in a row, coming under further selling pressure amidst a strong recovery of the riskier assets. The leg lower has intensified after the breakdown of the 100.00 mark on Monday.

