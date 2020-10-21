GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recapturing 50-DMA critical to unleash further upside

- GBP/USD primed for a technical breakout on the daily chart.
- RSI stays bullish but 50-DMA is a tough nut to crack.
- Brexit stand-off extends, as focus shift to a new US stimulus aid.
With the stand-off between the European Union (EU) and the UK extending on a Brexit trade deal, GBP/USD is lacking the impetus to take on the upside above the 1.30 level.
However, the persistent downbeat mood around the US dollar, in light of the renewed optimism over a likely US fiscal stimulus deal, continues to exert upward pressure on the cable.
From a short-term technical perspective, the spot has failed to gain acceptance above the 50-daily moving average (DMA), now at 1.3012, for six straight sessions.
Therefore, daily closing above the 50-DMA barrier could provide the much-needed push to the bulls while also yielding a symmetrical triangle breakout on the daily sticks.
The next resistance is placed around 1.3080 levels, the October high, before the buyers eye a break above 1.3100.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in the bullish area, supporting the case for the additional upside.
Alternatively, holding onto a strong support area around 1.2905 is critical. That level is the confluence of the 21-DMA and rising trendline support.
Further south, the upward-sloping 100-DMA at 1.2850 could be tested if the latter gives way.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2996
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1.2949
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2908
|Daily SMA50
|1.3013
|Daily SMA100
|1.2845
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.298
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2911
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2937
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3015
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
