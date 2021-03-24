GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from multi-week lows, upside seems limited

- A modest USD profit-taking assisted GBP/USD to rebound from multi-week lows.
- The near-term technical set-up remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
- The 1.3800 mark is likely to cap any further recovery beyond the 1.3760-50 area.
The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to recover over 50 pips from multi-week lows touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3730 region, down 0.15% for the day.
A goodish rebound in the US equity futures led to some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar. This, along with mostly upbeat UK PMI prints for March, extended some support and assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.3675-70 region.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair on Tuesday confirmed a bearish breakdown through the 1.3800 mark. A subsequent slide below the 1.3760-50 region prompted some follow-through technical selling and paved the way for additional weakness.
That said, oversold RSI (14) on hourly charts held traders from placing fresh bearish bets and prompted some intraday short-covering move. However, bearish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.
Hence, any further recovery towards the 1.3760-50 support breakpoint might still be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair near the 1.3800 mark amid the upbeat US economic outlook.
On the flip side, renewed weakness below the 1.3700 mark now seems to find some support near the daily swing lows, around the 1.3675-70 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 100-day SMA support near the 1.3600 mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3731
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3919
|Daily SMA50
|1.3827
|Daily SMA100
|1.361
|Daily SMA200
|1.3247
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3866
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3741
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4002
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3809
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3818
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.358
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3956
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1850, shrugging off data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, near the four-month lows. The dollar benefits from upbeat US prospects while the eurozone is struggling with a sluggish vaccination campaign. Eurozone PMIs significantly beat expectations while US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Tesla starts accepting Bitcoin as payment and BTC price regains track to new all-time highs
American electric vehicle Tesla has started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment, according to its CEO Elon Musk.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1730 area
Gold reversed an early dip to weekly lows and was supported by a combination of factors. The USD witnessed profit-taking amid sliding US bond yields and extended some support.
Palantir Technologies Inc shares tumble 4%, threaten $23 mark
Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) booked nearly 4% daily loss on Tuesday to finish the day just above the $23 threshold. The stocks struggled for directional for the most part of Tuesday’s trading session but the bears regained control in the American afternoon.