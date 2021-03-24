GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from multi-week lows, upside seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD profit-taking assisted GBP/USD to rebound from multi-week lows.
  • The near-term technical set-up remains tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders.
  • The 1.3800 mark is likely to cap any further recovery beyond the 1.3760-50 area.

The GBP/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session, albeit has managed to recover over 50 pips from multi-week lows touched earlier this Wednesday. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3730 region, down 0.15% for the day.

A goodish rebound in the US equity futures led to some profit-taking around the safe-haven US dollar. This, along with mostly upbeat UK PMI prints for March, extended some support and assisted the GBP/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.3675-70 region.

From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair on Tuesday confirmed a bearish breakdown through the 1.3800 mark. A subsequent slide below the 1.3760-50 region prompted some follow-through technical selling and paved the way for additional weakness.

That said, oversold RSI (14) on hourly charts held traders from placing fresh bearish bets and prompted some intraday short-covering move. However, bearish oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for an extension of the recent downward trajectory.

Hence, any further recovery towards the 1.3760-50 support breakpoint might still be seen as a selling opportunity. This, in turn, should keep a lid on any further gains for the GBP/USD pair near the 1.3800 mark amid the upbeat US economic outlook.

On the flip side, renewed weakness below the 1.3700 mark now seems to find some support near the daily swing lows, around the 1.3675-70 region. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair further towards the 100-day SMA support near the 1.3600 mark.

GBP/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3731
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.3751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3919
Daily SMA50 1.3827
Daily SMA100 1.361
Daily SMA200 1.3247
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3866
Previous Daily Low 1.3741
Previous Weekly High 1.4002
Previous Weekly Low 1.3809
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3818
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3706
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3661
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.358
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3956

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

