GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rebound above 1.2400, remains vulnerable ahead of Fed Powell’s speech

- GBP/USD looks vulnerable above the immediate support of 1.2390 as the USD index is eyeing more upside.
- Fed’s Powell is expected to deliver interest rate guidance for June’s monetary policy meeting.
- GBP/USD has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern.
The GBP/USD pair has displayed exhaustion in the downside momentum after slipping below the round-level support of 1.2400. The Cable is making efforts for a recovery, however, the solid US Dollar’s appeal is in traction.
S&P500 futures are holding significant gains in Asia, portraying an upbeat market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gathering strength for shifting its auction above 103.60 ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell speech. Fed’s Powell is expected to deliver interest rate guidance for June’s monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern formed on a four-hour scale. The breakdown of the H&S chart pattern indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the H&S pattern was plotted from April 27 low at 1.2436. Earlier, the Pound Sterling lost its charm after dropping below the upward-sloping trendline plotted from April 03 low at 1.2275.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2462 is acting as a barricade for the Pound Sterling bulls.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, signaling sheer weakness ahead.
Should the asset decline below the immediate support of 1.2390, US Dollar bulls will get strengthened further and will drag the Cable toward April 10 low at 1.2344 followed by April 03 low at 1.2275.
On the flip side, a recovery move above May 09 high at 1.2640 will drive the major toward the round-level resistance at 1.2700 and 26 April 2022 high at 1.2772.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2403
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2409
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2517
|Daily SMA50
|1.2403
|Daily SMA100
|1.2266
|Daily SMA200
|1.1967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2493
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2392
|Previous Weekly High
|1.268
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.244
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.243
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2454
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.233
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2471
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2533
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2572
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
