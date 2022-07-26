- GBP/USD retreats from monthly high during the four-day uptrend.
- Sustained trading beyond 21-DMA, weekly support line keeps buyers hopeful.
- Downward sloping resistance line from mid-April lures buyers.
GBP/USD pares intraday losses as bulls take a breather around the monthly peak heading into Tuesday’s London open. Even so, the Cable pair prints four-day uptrend while staying inside a 2.5-month-old bearish channel formation, recently easing to 1.2065.
Despite the pair’s latest pullback, it keeps the previous day’s upside break of the 21-DMA surrounding the 1.2000 threshold. Also keeping the GBP/USD buyers hopeful are the bullish MACD signals.
That said, the quote’s further advances aim for the stated channel’s upper line, near 1.2125 at the latest, appears a tough nut to crack for the GBP/USD bulls. Also acting as the key resistance is the 50-DMA hurdle of 1.2240.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may initially aim for the 21-DMA level near 1.2000. However, the sellers remain off the table until the quote stays beyond an upward sloping support line from July 14, at 1.1970 by the press time.
In a case where the GBP/USD prices drop below 1.1970, the odds of witnessing further downside towards the monthly low near 1.1760 can’t be ruled out.
It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s weakness past 1.1760 will be challenged by the lower line of the aforementioned bearish channel, close to 1.1625.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2067
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2043
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1996
|Daily SMA50
|1.2248
|Daily SMA100
|1.2564
|Daily SMA200
|1.3022
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.196
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2064
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1854
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2038
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2009
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2226
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
