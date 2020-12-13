GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes the week-start gap-up as Brexit optimism fades below 200-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD trims the early-Asia gains while stepping back from the key HMA.
  • EU-UK agreed to extend Brexit talks but no-deal Brexit is still on the table.
  • Sellers eye one-week-old horizontal support, falling trend line from December 04 adds to the upside barriers.

GBP/USD drops to 1.3320 while flashing 0.67% intraday gains during Monday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the cable fades the week-start gap to the north, mainly due to the Brexit news, amid failures to cross the 200-HMA.

Read: Brexit “still has some legs”, US bipartisan group devides stimulus into two packages

Given the fears of a no-deal Brexit, the quote’s pullback from 200-HMA directs the GBP/USD sellers towards a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since November 07, between 1.3250 and 1.3240.

However, any further downside past-1.3240 will be challenged by the monthly bottom surrounding 1.3130.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 200-HMA, currently around 1.3370, will have to cross a downward sloping trend line from November 04, at 1.3430 now, before recalling the GBP/USD buyers.

If at all the pair remains positive past-1.3430, odds of its run-up to the monthly peak near 1.3540 can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3316
Today Daily Change 89 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.67%
Today daily open 1.3227
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3334
Daily SMA50 1.3151
Daily SMA100 1.3092
Daily SMA200 1.2752
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3325
Previous Daily Low 1.3134
Previous Weekly High 1.3478
Previous Weekly Low 1.3134
Previous Monthly High 1.3398
Previous Monthly Low 1.2854
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3323
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3419
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3513

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

