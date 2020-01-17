GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes five-week-old falling trendline near 1.3080

  • GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains from a three-month long ascending support line.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement, January 07 top on buyers’ radar.
  • Sub-1.3000 area could return to charts on the downside break of the medium-term rising trend line.

GBP/USD stays positive around a one-week high while taking the bids to 1.3080 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair confronts a short-term key resistance trend line following its U-turn from a multi-month-old rising support line.

If buyers manage to ignore bearish MACD, also provide a daily close beyond 1.3080 resistance line, 50% Fibonacci retracement of pair’s November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3140, could lure the buyers.

Though, January 07 high close to 1.3215 and the monthly top surrounding 1.3280 can challenge the bulls afterward.

On the downside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3050 can restrict the pair’s short-term downside ahead of highlighting an upward sloping trend line stretched from early November, at 1.2990.

In a case where the bears sneak in around 1.2990, late-December 2019 low around 1.2900 will be their target.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3077
Today Daily Change 0.0046
Today Daily Change % 0.35%
Today daily open 1.3031
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3065
Daily SMA50 1.3025
Daily SMA100 1.2778
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3043
Previous Daily Low 1.2985
Previous Weekly High 1.3213
Previous Weekly Low 1.3013
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3021
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3007
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2996
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2961
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3054
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3078
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3112

 

 

