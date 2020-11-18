GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pulls back from November 11 high, eyes two-week-old support line.
  • RSI weakness from nearly overbought territory, tough resistance suggest further declines.
  • Bulls can aim for September high beyond 1.3315, 1.3105/3100 becomes the key support.

Having slipped from 1.3312, GBP/USD wavers around 1.3270 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cable highlights a short-term ascending triangle formation on the four-hour (4H) chart.

Considering the latest pullback in RSI from almost overbought conditions, coupled with the failures to cross 1.3315/10 area, GBP/USD sellers can attempt confirming the bearish chart pattern. As a result, a break below the upward sloping trend line from November 02, near 1.3220 now, becomes the key.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s declines past-1.3220 will be probed by a confluence of 100-bar SMA and the mid-November lows near 1.3105/3100 area.

If the bears dominate past-1.3100, the downside pressure will get additional fuel from the “double-top” confirmation, which in turn directs the quote towards the sub-1.3000 area.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the 1.3315 resistance can push the GBP/USD bulls towards the September high around 1.3485. Though, the 1.3400 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt during the rise.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3269
Today Daily Change 17 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 1.3252
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.309
Daily SMA50 1.2974
Daily SMA100 1.2958
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3273
Previous Daily Low 1.3192
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3242
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3205
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3158
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3124
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3286
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.332
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3367

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Although the RBA repeated turned down the negative rates, while still favoring the increase in the Quantitative Easing (QE), a positive surprise from the employment numbers could help the AUD/USD prices to overcome the 0.7340 resistance marked twice during November.

Read more

GBP/USD: Prints ascending triangle on 4H, 1.3310/15 guards immediate upside

GBP/USD pulls back from November 11 high, eyes two-week-old support line. RSI weakness from nearly overbought territory, tough resistance suggest further declines. Bulls can aim for September high beyond 1.3315.

GBP/USD News

Gold look to snap three-day downtrend below $1,900

Gold bounces off $1,869.60 while consolidating three-day losses from $1,899.14. The yellow metal marks a halt to the previous three days’ declines. Risk catalysts to dominate in Asia, US data can add to the watch-list afterward.

Gold news

Why FX traders shrugged off Pfizer’s update

The big story in the news today was Pfizer’s vaccine update – their results now show their vaccine being 95% instead of 90% effective in preventing coronavirus. This exceeds the 94.5% effectiveness reported by Moderna.

Read more

WTI recovers sharply from brief dip below $42.00 amid focus on inventory data and geopolitics

WTI crude futures have been choppy in recent trade, slipping below $42.00 initially following a mixed weekly EIA inventory report, but then recovering sharply back to $42.20 as focus returned to a potential escalation of US/Iranian tensions in the Trump Administration’s lame-duck session. 

Oil News

