GBP/USD Price Analysis: Prints 52-week low at 1.3001, bulls eye pullback around 1.2970

Pound bulls are hoping for a pullback near the lower end of the falling channel.

The RSI (14) is indicating more weakness but an oversold situation cannot be ruled out.

Bears can continue holding grip if the cable slips below 1.2854.

The GBP/USD pair seems to be in a free-fall amid a broader risk-aversion theme in the market from the last few trading sessions. The pair has witnessed an open-test drive session on Monday as the major opened at 1.3037 and tested the upside at 1.3052. However, a follow-up selling triggered as investors capitalized on the pullback.

On a daily scale, the cable has witnessed carnage after slipping below the 8 December 2021 low at 1.3160. The major is auctioning in a falling channel formation in which pullbacks to the upper end of the falling channel are considered as a selling opportunity by the market participants. So a pullback is likely around 1.2965.

The 50-period and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.3405 and 1.3540 respectively have turned significantly lower, which indicates more weakness ahead.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates a continuation of weakness. However, an oversold situation could coincide with the lower end of falling channel into a potential pullback.

The cable may find significant bids near 1.2965, which will push the pair on the upside towards March 8 low at 1.3082 and 8 December 2021 low at 1.3160.

While bears can continue holding grip if the major slips below 2 November 2020 low at 1.2854. This will send the cable lower towards 30 September 2020 low at 1.2805 and 23 September 2020 1.2675.

GBP/USD daily chart