GBP/USD Price Analysis: Powerful resistance near 1.3780 caps the upside

- GBP/USD continues to run into offers near 1.3780 amid quiet trading.
- Barash 100-SMA on the 4H chart is a tough nut to crack for GBP bulls.
- RSI has turned south but holds above 50.00, backing the latest leg down.
GBP/USD is on a steady decline towards 1.3750, reversing Friday’s rally to weekly tops of 1.3781.
The holiday-thinned market conditions combined with a tepid bounce in the US dollar is collaborating with the downside in the cable. Renewed concerns over the post-Brexit visa-
As observed on the four-hour chart, the downward-sloping 100-Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at 1.3771 is limiting the upside attempts in the major.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is turning south towards the midline, backing the latest leg lower.
If the bears extend their control, then a test of the bullish 21-SMA at 1.3738 will be inevitable. Ahead of that cushion, the 1.3750 psychological barrier needs to be cracked by the GBP sellers.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, a four-hourly candlestick closing above the 100-SMA resistance could revive the bullish interests, opening doors towards the 1.3800 mark. The horizontal 200-SMA coincides at that level.
Further up, the August 17 highs of 1.3852 could be on the buyers’ radar.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3761
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.3765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.38
|Daily SMA50
|1.3821
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.3804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3781
|Previous Daily Low
|1.368
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3781
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3612
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3703
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3804
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
