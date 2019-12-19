GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound vulnerable, eyeing the 1.2900 handle

By Flavio Tosti
  • The sterling is under bearish pressure in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3060 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The cable is pulling back down sharply from 17-month highs while completely erasing the UK election spike. On Tuesday, GBP/USD recorded its worst intraday decline since November 2018. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is under bearish pressure below 1.3061 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears are probably looking for a breakdown below the 1.3025 support. If they are successful, the market can continue to weaken further towards 1.2939 and the 1.2900 handle. Meanwhile, resistances can be located near 1.3061, 1.3022 and 1.3190 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
     

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3059
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.3087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3061
Daily SMA50 1.2934
Daily SMA100 1.2595
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.314
Previous Daily Low 1.3059
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.309
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3109
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3051
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3015
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3175
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3211

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

