GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound under pressure near session lows, challenges 1.3000 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is losing steam as the market is challenging the 1.3000 figure.
  • Bears are eyeing the 1.2976 and 1.2930 levels on the way down. 

GBP/USD daily chart 

After the October and December bull-market, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The pound is easing while below the 1.3100 figure and the 50 SMA. 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

The pound is challenging the 1.3000 support while trading below its 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. A break below the above-mentioned level could lead to further downside towards the 1.2976 and 1.2930 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, bullish attempts could find resistance near the 1.3030, 1.3075 and 1.3160 levels.
 
Resistance: 1.3030, 1.3075, 1.3160
Support: 1.3000, 1.2976, 1.2930   

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3008
Today Daily Change -0.0040
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.3048
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3026
Daily SMA50 1.3071
Daily SMA100 1.2929
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3064
Previous Daily Low 1.3001
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3025
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.304
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3011
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3075
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3101
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3138

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

