GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound under pressure, approaching the 1.3000 handle

  • GBP/USD is breaking down from a triangle pattern.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.3000 handle.
 

GBP/USD is breaking down from a triangle pattern while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The year 2020 kicked off with a potential lower high just below the 1.3300 handle.
   

The pound had a bearish leg down below the main SMAs as the bears remain in control. A brek below the 1.3000 figure can lead to further losses towards the 1.2926. Resistance is seen at the 1.3050, 1.3100 and 1.3114 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3046
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1.3098
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.311
Daily SMA50 1.3012
Daily SMA100 1.2739
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.317
Previous Daily Low 1.308
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3136
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3062
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3026
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3152
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3243

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

