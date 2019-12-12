GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound tumbles to session’s lows near 1.3120 level

  • GBP/USD is trading near session’s lows approaching the 1.3120 support level.
  • Resistance is seen at the 1.3155 price level. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The spot is easing from eight-month highs trading just below the 1.3200 handle. The underlying tone remains bullish while above the main daily SMAs. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. However, sellers are breaking below the 1.3155 support level. As the market is declining it could reach the 1.3121/07 support zone. If this level is broken, it might lead to a deeper pullback down towards the 1.3025 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
  
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
 
The spot is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistance is seen at the 1.3155 level near the main SMAs and at the 1.3180 and 1.3200 handle.
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3132
Today Daily Change -0.0076
Today Daily Change % -0.58
Today daily open 1.3208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2987
Daily SMA50 1.284
Daily SMA100 1.2548
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3214
Previous Daily Low 1.3108
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3352

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

