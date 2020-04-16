GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trading off one-month highs near 1.2500 level

By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the spot holds near 1.2500 level.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2600 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 

GBP/USD is consolidating the recent bullish recovery while rejecting the 1.2600 figure and the 200 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bullish bias in the medium-term. The spot is hovering around the 1.2500 figure as the market retains the bullishness still printing higher highs and lows. In fact, buyers are looking for a daily close above the 1.2600 figure en route to the 1.2700 and 1.2800 levels. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 1.2500 and 1.2400 level near the 50/200 SMAs. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2600, 1.2700, 1.2800
Support: 1.2500, 1.2400, 1.2300
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2498
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.2519
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2217
Daily SMA50 1.2569
Daily SMA100 1.2825
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2631
Previous Daily Low 1.2436
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2511
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2557
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2621
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2723
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2816

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

