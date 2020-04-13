GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trades in on-month tops near 1.2500 figure

  • GBP/USD is starting the week quietly while holding onto gains. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.200 level. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
After dropping to 1985 lows in March, GBP/USD is bouncing sharply while the quote remains below the main simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart. The cable is also trading in one-month highs near the 1.2500 figure.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
Cable is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting bullish momentum in the medium-term. Bulls would be on the lookout for a continuation up and a break beyond the 1.2600 figure en route towards the 1.2700 and 1.2800 levels. Conversely, support can be expected near the 1.2500, 1.2400 and 1.2300 figures on any pullback down. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2600, 1.2800
Support: 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2200
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2513
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.2453
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2132
Daily SMA50 1.2597
Daily SMA100 1.2835
Daily SMA200 1.2656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2487
Previous Daily Low 1.2445
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2461
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2436
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.242
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2395
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2503
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.252

 

 

