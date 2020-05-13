GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound trades in 5-week lows near 1.2200 figure, bearish

  • GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure near 5-week lows.  
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2200 figure. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting a bearish bias as the market is under selling pressure in 5-week lows. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is declining below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the bears are nearing the 1.2200 figure. As bears remain in control GBP/USD is seen continuing declining and reach the 1.2100 and 1.1950 levels in the medium-term. Occasional bullish attempts should find resistance near 1.2300 and 1.2400 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2300, 1.2400, 1.2500
Support: 1.2200, 1.2100, 1.1950
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2225
Today Daily Change -0.0035
Today Daily Change % -0.29
Today daily open 1.226
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2413
Daily SMA50 1.2372
Daily SMA100 1.2695
Daily SMA200 1.2661
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2378
Previous Daily Low 1.2256
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2266
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2218
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2176
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2096
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.234
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.242
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2462

 

 

