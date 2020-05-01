GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound retraces down to the 1.2500 figure vs. US dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is pulling back down to the 1.2500 figure. 
  • However, the bullish recovery from mid-March remains intact.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The bullish recovery from mid-March stays intact as the spot is trading above its 50 SMA on the daily chart but just below the 200 SMA.   
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD found some resistance near 1.2600 and is retracing down to the 1.2500 figure this Friday. The spot is trading above the main SMAs confirming the bullish view in the medium-term. It is unclear if the pullback will extend further or if buyers are already ready to step back in. Next week if bears break 1.2500 it can indicate a deeper pullback while a bounce from current levels would leave the bullish bias intact with a potential retest of the 1.2600 figure on the cards.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.2600, 1.2700, 1.2750
Support: 1.2500, 1.2400, 1.2300
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2505
Today Daily Change -0.0088
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 1.2593
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2421
Daily SMA50 1.2452
Daily SMA100 1.2752
Daily SMA200 1.2654
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2644
Previous Daily Low 1.2429
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2562
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2467
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2341
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2252
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2682
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.277
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2896

 

 

