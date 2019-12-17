GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound records worst daily decline in 13 months

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The sterling is having its worst daily decline since November 2018.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3117/1.3095 support zone. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market is reversing down sharply from 17-month highs erasing the UK election spike. The sterling is on track to record its worst daily decline since November 2018. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.3117/1.3095 support zone below the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. This was a critical zone before the breakout and the market could bounce from here. However, it remains to be seen how far can the bulls go considering the massive u-turn the cable has took. Resistances are seen at the 1.3186, 1.3200, 1.3245 and 1.3300 levels. If bears do break below the 1.3117/1.3095 support zone, the market should grind lower towards the 1.3055 and 1.3028 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
     

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3125
Today Daily Change -0.0221
Today Daily Change % -1.66
Today daily open 1.3346
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3044
Daily SMA50 1.2898
Daily SMA100 1.2576
Daily SMA200 1.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3423
Previous Daily Low 1.3321
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.336
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3304
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3262
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3202
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3406
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3465
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3507

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears

GBP/USD battles with 1.3100 on hard-Brexit fears

The Pound collapsed on renewed hard-Brexit concerns, briefly piercing the 1.3100 figure before bouncing modestly. Brexit bill to the Parliament next Friday.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...

Read more

Gold holds trendline support as the markets mulls geopolitical risks

Gold holds trendline support as the markets mulls geopolitical risks

The price of gold on Tuesday is failing on upside attempts while supported by the 4-hour moving average and along with trendline support.

Gold News

USD/JPY bears lining up below a double-top, fundamentals souring

USD/JPY bears lining up below a double-top, fundamentals souring

Markets started the last full week of the year on a positive note and the Yen slipped as markets remain in a ‘risk-on’ setting.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures