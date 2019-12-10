GBP/USD price analysis: Pound pressuring seven-month highs, near 1.3183 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD buyers remain in control above the 1.3155 level. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3183 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market is pressuring seven-month highs, challenging levels last seen in early May 2019. In the New York session, the market is challenging the session's highs.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is advancing above the main SMAs. For the fourth consecutive session, buyers are trying to break beyond the 1.3183 resistance, which would open the doors to further gains towards the 1.3203 and 1.3244 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The spot is evolving above the main SMAs, confirming the bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 1.3155 level. However, a daily close below the 1.3121/07 zone could lead to a deeper retracement towards the 1.3025 level. 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3176
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2953
Daily SMA50 1.2804
Daily SMA100 1.2533
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3181
Previous Daily Low 1.3132
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3151
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3128
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3176
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits news 7-month highs after shrugging off flat UK GDP

GBP/USD hits news 7-month highs after shrugging off flat UK GDP

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.32, the highest since May. The election campaign hits the final stretch with the Conservatives remaining in the lead. UK GDP for October missed by remaining flat in October.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines amid upbeat German figures

EUR/USD edges up amid trade headlines amid upbeat German figures

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, marginally higher. Markets are optimistic that the US-Sino trade war would not escalate. The German ZEW survey beat expectations with 10.7 points.

EUR/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage

Cryptocurrencies: Altcoin auto-MATIC carnage

An illiquid asset and leveraged traders trigger a black day for cryptocurrencies. The search for stellar returns often leads to a total loss of capital. Risk management is vital in managing this type of suicidal investment.

Read more

Gold: Climbs further beyond 200-hour SMA, inching closer to $1470 level

Gold: Climbs further beyond 200-hour SMA, inching closer to $1470 level

Gold added to the previous session's modest gains and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid persistent trade uncertainties.

Gold News

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

USD/JPY spikes to 108.75 on hopes of US delaying tariff hike

US and China are reportedly planning to delay the tariff hike. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases daily losses on upbeat mood. S&P 500 futures turn positive on the day ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures