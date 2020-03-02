GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound pressuring 2020 lows below 1.2800 figure vs. US dollar

  • GBP/USD is trading on the defensive below the 1.2800 figure.
  • GBP/USD stays vulnerable to the downside. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
GBP/USD is weakening below the 1.2800 figure and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is nearing 1.2700 and the 200 SMA. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
Pound/Dollar remains under selling pressure below its main SMAs. The path of least resistance is to the downside with potential targets near the 1.2700, 1.2657 and 1.2600 levels. On the flip side, bullish runs could find resistance near the 1.2820, 1.2858 and 1.2900 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2820, 1.2858, 1.2900
Support: 1.2700, 1.2657, 1.2600
   
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2774
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 1.282
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2953
Daily SMA50 1.3024
Daily SMA100 1.2988
Daily SMA200 1.2701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.292
Previous Daily Low 1.2726
Previous Weekly High 1.3018
Previous Weekly Low 1.2726
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2628
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.253
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2918
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3112

 

 

