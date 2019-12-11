GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound parked near seven-month highs below 1.3200 ahead of Fed

- GBP/USD is trading near session’s highs ahead do the Fed’s rate decision at 19:00 GMT.
- The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3183 resistance.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3183
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3189
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2969
|Daily SMA50
|1.2822
|Daily SMA100
|1.2541
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3216
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.331
