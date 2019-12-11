GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound parked near seven-month highs below 1.3200 ahead of Fed

  • GBP/USD is trading near session’s highs ahead do the Fed’s rate decision at 19:00 GMT.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.3183 resistance. 
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The spot is pressuring seven-month highs, testing levels last seen in early May 2019. The Fed’s rate decision at 19:00 GMT and the press conference at 19:30 GMT can lead to high volatility in the markets. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is evolving above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum. For the fifth consecutive session, bulls are attempting to break above the 1.3183 resistance, which could open the gates to further gains towards the 1.3203 and 1.3244 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The spot is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 1.3155 level near the main SMAs. However, a daily close below the 1.3121/07 support zone might lead to a deeper pull back down towards the 1.3025 level. 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3183
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3189
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2969
Daily SMA50 1.2822
Daily SMA100 1.2541
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3216
Previous Daily Low 1.3132
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3184
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3164
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3226
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.331

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

