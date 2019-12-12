GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound on a rollercoaster on UK’s election day

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The spot is easing from eight-month highs trading just below the 1.3200 handle. The underlying tone remains bullish while above the main daily SMAs. Extreme volatility is expected on UK’s election day.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. The key level to beat for bulls will be the 1.3244 level, which can open the way to the 1.3300 handle and the 1.3384 resistance on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
 
The spot is trading above the 1.3160 level and the 200 SMA below the main SMAs. Support is seen at the 1.3160 and 1.3120/06 level. Further down lie the 1.3025 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3167
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.3208
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2987
Daily SMA50 1.284
Daily SMA100 1.2548
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3214
Previous Daily Low 1.3108
Previous Weekly High 1.3167
Previous Weekly Low 1.2896
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3173
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3139
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.307
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3245
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3352

 

 

