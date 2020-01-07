GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound off daily lows, trades sub-1.3147 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD had a failed breakout above the 1.3200 handle.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3100 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
GBP/USD is evolving in a bullish channel above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). However, 2020 kicked off with a potential lower high just below the 1.3300 handle.
   

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The cable is starting to show a lack of bullish enthusiasm below the 1.3200 handle and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. If the bears attack the 1.3100 handle, the market can decline toward 1.3060 and the 1.2996 level. On the flip side, buyers would need to recapture the 1.3207 resistance to travel towards the 1.3283 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3132
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.26
Today daily open 1.3166
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3119
Daily SMA50 1.3003
Daily SMA100 1.2719
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3175
Previous Daily Low 1.3064
Previous Weekly High 1.3285
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3095
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3024
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2984
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3246
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

