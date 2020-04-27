GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound holds above 1.2400 figure vs. US dollar, bullish

GBP/USD bullish recovery stays intact as the spot holds above the 1.2400 figure.

The level to beat for bulls the 1.2400 resistance.

GBP/USD daily chart

The recent recovery remains intact as the quote is consolidating above the 1.2300 figure but below its main SMAs on the daily chart.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the market formed a strong base in April. This week bulls will be looking for a break above the 1.2500 figure en route towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels. On the flip side, support is expected to emerge near 1.2400 and 1.2300 levels.

Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2600, 1.2700

Support: 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2200

Additional key levels