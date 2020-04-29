GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound holds above 1.2400 ahead of FOMC

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading in a small range ahead of the FOMC this Wednesday.
  • The level to beat for bulls the 1.2500 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The bullish recovery started mid-March stays intact as the spot consolidates above the 1.2300 figure but below the main SMAs on the daily chart ahead of the FOMC economic projections this Wednesday. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the quote printed a strong base in April. However, bulls need a convincing break above the 1.2500 figure on a daily closing basis to open the doors to higher prices. On the flip side, support is expected to hold near 1.2400, 1.2300 and 1.2200 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2600, 1.2700
Support: 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2200
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.244
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2425
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2407
Daily SMA50 1.2466
Daily SMA100 1.2765
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2518
Previous Daily Low 1.2404
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2448
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2475
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2335
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2265
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2494
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2563
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2608

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

