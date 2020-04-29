GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound holds above 1.2400 ahead of FOMC

GBP/USD is trading in a small range ahead of the FOMC this Wednesday.

The level to beat for bulls the 1.2500 resistance.

GBP/USD daily chart

The bullish recovery started mid-March stays intact as the spot consolidates above the 1.2300 figure but below the main SMAs on the daily chart ahead of the FOMC economic projections this Wednesday.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the quote printed a strong base in April. However, bulls need a convincing break above the 1.2500 figure on a daily closing basis to open the doors to higher prices. On the flip side, support is expected to hold near 1.2400, 1.2300 and 1.2200 price levels.

Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2600, 1.2700

Support: 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2200

Additional key levels