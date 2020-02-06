GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound hits fresh 2020 lows, nearing 1.2900 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is under heavy bearish in the lower end of its 2-month range.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.2938 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
After the October and December bullish markets, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure as bears are attacking the 1.2938 support. A break below the above-mentioned level could lead to further weakness towards the 1.2900 figure and the 1.2829 level. Resistances are seen at the 1.2972 level and 1.3000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2972, 1.3000, 1.3040
Support: 1.2938, 1.2900, 1.2829
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2928
Today Daily Change -0.0064
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 1.2992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3052
Daily SMA50 1.308
Daily SMA100 1.289
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3071
Previous Daily Low 1.2956
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2942
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2891
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3057
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3121
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3172

 

 

