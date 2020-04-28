GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound dips and stabilizes around mid-1.2400s

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bullish reversal remains intact as the spot holds above the 1.2400 level.
  • The level to beat for buyers the 1.2500 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The recovery from mid-March remains intact as the spot consolidates above the 1.2300 figure but below the main SMAs on the daily chart.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the spot formed a convincing base in April. Although GBP/USD dipped slightly this Tuesday, bulls are still likely to be looking for a break above the 1.2500 figure en route towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels. Conversely, support is can be seen near 1.2400 and 1.2300 levels.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2600, 1.2700
Support: 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2200
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2443
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.2432
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2407
Daily SMA50 1.2478
Daily SMA100 1.2773
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2455
Previous Daily Low 1.236
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2419
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2396
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2376
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2321
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2281
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2471
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.251
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2566

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back

EUR/USD falls of the highs as the dollar strikes back

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, down from nearly reaching 1.09 as the US dollar is staging a comeback and markets marginally cool down. US Conference Board Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86.6, within expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps

GBP/USD hovers around 1.2450 as Johnson contemplates the next steps

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2450, holding onto only some of its gains. PM Johnson is contemplating the next steps in the battle against coronavirus amid improving statistics. US Consumer Confidence is due out later on.

GBP/USD News

Old town road to the crypto moon

Old town road to the crypto moon

The crypto market is at a crossroads that will determine the path to new historic highs. Ambiguity at a technical level is absolute and the market does not have much time to choose the way forward. Sentiment indicators remain at high-fear levels.

Read more

Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction

Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction

The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.

Gold News

WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API

WTI: Bulls continue to guard $10 mark, still down 15% ahead of API

WTI (June futures on Nymex) has come under fresh selling pressure in the European session, as the bears now look to test the contract low of $6.55 on a break below the $10 psychological level.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures