GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound correcting the election breakout, trades near 1.3340 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The pound is correcting down from 17-month highs. 
  • Support is seen at the 1.3343, 1.3307 and 1.3246 price levels.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The market is consolidating after reaching 17-month highs on UK elections last week. The underlying trend remains bullish while above the main daily SMAs. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is pulling back down after the huge bullish breakout. The market is testing the 1.3343 support. If the correction conclusively breaks below this level, the spot could continue to weaken towards the 1.3307 and 1.3246 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
  

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The spot is drifting below the 50/100 SMAs. Bulls are for the moment on the sideline. Resistance is seen at 1.3413, 1.3430 and at the 1.3424 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3342
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.3344
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.2877
Daily SMA100 1.2565
Daily SMA200 1.2699
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3515
Previous Daily Low 1.3149
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3289
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2791
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3523
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3702
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.389

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

