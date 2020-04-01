GBP/USD reversed up sharply after hitting the 1985 lows in March.

GBP/USD is consolidating the massive gains near 1.2400 figure.

GBP/USD daily chart

After hitting 1985 lows in March, GBP/USD is reversing up sharply while the spot trades below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/USD four-hour chart

The pound is consolidating the recent massive gains as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA. Buyers want a continuation of the strong upward move by breaking above the 1.2444/1.2500 resistance zone with the 1.2600 figure as potential interim target while support can emerge near the 1.2350, 1.2280 and 1.2130 price levels.

Resistance: 1.2444, 1.2500, 1.2600

Support: 1.2350, 1.2280, 1.2130

Additional key levels