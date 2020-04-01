GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bulls taking a breather after massive surge to 1.2400 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD reversed up sharply after hitting the 1985 lows in March. 
  • GBP/USD is consolidating the massive gains near 1.2400 figure.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
After hitting 1985 lows in March, GBP/USD is reversing up sharply while the spot trades below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is consolidating the recent massive gains as the market is trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA. Buyers want a continuation of the strong upward move by breaking above the 1.2444/1.2500 resistance zone with the 1.2600 figure as potential interim target while support can emerge near the 1.2350, 1.2280 and 1.2130 price levels.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2444, 1.2500, 1.2600
Support: 1.2350, 1.2280, 1.2130
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2392
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.2417
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2314
Daily SMA50 1.2713
Daily SMA100 1.2878
Daily SMA200 1.2667
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2471
Previous Daily Low 1.2244
Previous Weekly High 1.2486
Previous Weekly Low 1.1447
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2384
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2331
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.215
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2056
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2511
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2605
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2738

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat

EUR/USD pressured below 1.0950 after ADP, ISM beat

EUR/USD has is trading below 1.0950, under pressure. ADP's private-sector jobs report has shown a loss of only 27,000 jobs, far better than expected. The ISM Manufacturing PMI also beat with 49.1 points.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%

GBP/USD battles 1.24 as UK coronavirus death toll jumps by 31%

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 The market mood is gloomy as coronavirus continues spreading. The UK's death toll jumped by 31% to 2,352. Markets are digesting US data.

GBP/USD News

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Oil prices are poor predictors of recession

Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent. WTI has fallen 66% since January 7 to its lowest price in 18 years. Previous sharp drops in oil did not anticipate downturns.

Read more

Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?

Gold: USD 1600 is the major pivot level but is the retracement over?

Gold has been pulling back up since the recent low on March 16th. It's amazing to think that in these uncertain times the price fell to hit a low to USD 1451.32.

Gold News

WTI drops to $20 area after EIA reports huge increase in US crude oil stocks

WTI drops to $20 area after EIA reports huge increase in US crude oil stocks

Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a huge build-up in crude oil stockpiles.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures