GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bouncing off 35-year’s lows, trades near 1.1800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is bouncing off the lowest point since 1985.
  • GBP/USD correction up is stabilizing near 1.1800 figure.
 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
This Thursday, the Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates and added 200 billion in Quantitative Easing (QE). GBP/USD is currently rebounding from the 1985 lows. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is correcting higher while trading well below its main SMAs, suggesting an overall bearish bias. The 1.1700, 1.1800 and 1.1900 figures are acting as resistance as the current rebound could be classified as a dead-cat-bounce, which implies that the market could remain vulnerable to the downside. Bears would need to regain the 1.1700 level on a daily closing basis.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1600, 1.1730, 1.1800
Support: 1.1485, 1.1400, 1.1300
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1797
Today Daily Change 0.0311
Today Daily Change % 2.71
Today daily open 1.1486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2654
Daily SMA50 1.2872
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1469
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.167
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1372
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1697
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

