GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bounces from lows, challenges 1.3036 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is rebounding from the lower end of its range. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.3036 resistance.
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
After the October and December bull-run, the market is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The pound is rebounding from the lower end of its range as the spot is challenging 1.3036 resistance. Bulls want to reach the 1.3070 and 1.3120 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is seen at the 1.3010, 1.2967 and 1.2900 levels. 
  
 
Resistance: 1.3036, 1.3070, 1.3120 
Support: 1.3010, 1.2967, 1.2900
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3034
Today Daily Change 0.0042
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.2992
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3062
Daily SMA50 1.3075
Daily SMA100 1.288
Daily SMA200 1.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3184
Previous Daily Low 1.2983
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3107
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2852
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2721
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3123
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3254
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3324

 

 

