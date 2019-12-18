GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound bears challenging the 1.3060 support

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The sterling is under selling pressure in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.3060 support. 

 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The pound/dollar currency pair is retracing down sharply from 17-month highs while completely erasing the UK election spike. On Tuesday, the cable registered its worst daily decline since November 2018. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is under bearish pressure below the 1.3100 handle and the 50/100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Sellers are probably looking for a break below the 1.3060 support. If this happens, they can drive the price down to the 1.2996 and 1.2915 levels. Resistances are seen at the 1.3120 level and 1.3200 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
     

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3068
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 1.3124
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3053
Daily SMA50 1.2916
Daily SMA100 1.2586
Daily SMA200 1.2701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3347
Previous Daily Low 1.3099
Previous Weekly High 1.3515
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.2986
Previous Monthly Low 1.2769
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2942
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2785
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3281
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3438
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3529

 

 

