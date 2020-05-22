GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound approaching the May’s lows, trading sub-1.2200 figure

  • GBP/USD is on track to end the week below the 1.2200 figure. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2150 support. 
 

GBP/USD is trading below its main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting a bearish bias as the market is on track to a three-day losing streak.
 

GBP/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a bearish bias in the medium-term. As the market is printing lower lows and lower highs the bears should remain in control with a potential break below the 1.2150 support en route towards the 1.2100 and 1.1950 levels. On the other hand, occasional bullish attempts should find resistance near the 1.2300 and 1.2400 levels initially.
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2300, 1.2400, 1.2500
Support: 1.2200, 1.2100, 1.1955
 
  

Today last price 1.2177
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.2223
 
Daily SMA20 1.2344
Daily SMA50 1.2276
Daily SMA100 1.2632
Daily SMA200 1.2666
 
Previous Daily High 1.225
Previous Daily Low 1.2186
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.221
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2253
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2283
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

