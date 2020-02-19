GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays traders’ indecision between 50, 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD fails to register noticeable moves following a Tuesday’s Doji candlestick.
  • Short-term moves are confined between 50 and 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate resistance.
  • The monthly bottom can please sellers below 100-day SMA.

GBP/USD remains a little changed below 1.3000 during early Wednesday. The cable posted a trend reversal Doji candlestick formation the previous day. Though, 50-day and 100-day SMA continue to restrict near-term moves.

While the recent Doji favors the pair’s pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside, at 1.3055, could lure the buyers ahead of making them confront 50-day SMA level of 1.3067.

In a case buyers manage to cross 1.3067, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3142 and 1.3200 could return to the charts.

On the flip side, the pairs’ declines below 100-day SMA, at 1.2945 now, can challenge the monthly bottom near 1.2870.

Should there be a further price weakness beneath 1.2870, 1.2820 and November 2019 low around 1.2770 could gain the bears’ attention.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3001
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.2999
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3024
Daily SMA50 1.3064
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3049
Previous Daily Low 1.2971
Previous Weekly High 1.307
Previous Weekly Low 1.2872
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3001
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2963
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2928
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3042
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.312

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers

AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers

The recovery in AUD/USD gains traction, as the bulls now probe the 0.6700 level amid an in-line with estimates Australian Q4 wage growth data, improvement in the risk tone and a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY extends the bounce and hits a new five-day high above the 110 handle, as the bulls derive support from the uptick in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. The further upside, however, remains at the mercy of the China coronavirus updates and USD dynamics. 

USD/JPY News

Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus

Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus

Considering the coronavirus, markets are paying particular attention to global yields. The Aussie trades as a proxy to the theme of the virus and it is interesting to note that the currency continues to strength despite rate cut expectations.

Read more

Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold jumped 1.32% on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the six-week-long narrowing price range or the pennant pattern on the daily chart. The breakout indicates the rally from November lows near $1,445 has resumed.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures