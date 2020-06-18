GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays Head-and-Shoulders on 4-hour chart ahead of BOE

- GBP/USD bounces off Wednesday’s low surrounding 1.2510.
- Sellers need validation from the monthly support line for further downside.
- An upside clearance of weekly high will defy the bearish technical pattern.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2560 during the early Asian session. The Cable pair dropped during the last two-days after reversing from the weekly high near 1.2688. However, the sellers are waiting for the confirmation of a bearish chart formation ahead of the key BOE monetary policy meeting.
Other than the head-and-shoulder pattern’s neckline, at 1.2500 now, an ascending trend line from May 17, at 1.2460, also restricts the pair’s immediate downside.
Hence, a clear break below 1.2460 becomes necessary for the bears to target the theoretical aim of the sub-1.2200 mark, on the finalization of the bearish pattern. Though, May 26 high of 1.2633 and May 19 pear near 1.2300 could offer intermediate halts during the fall.
On the contrary, an upside clearance of the pair’s weekly top surrounding 1.2688 will pour cold water on the face of the said technical play. In doing so, the quote could push buyers towards aiming the monthly high of 1.2813.
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2557
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.249
|Daily SMA50
|1.2428
|Daily SMA100
|1.2526
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2589
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2511
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2541
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2559
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2438
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
