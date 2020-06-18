GBP/USD Price Analysis: Portrays Head-and-Shoulders on 4-hour chart ahead of BOE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off Wednesday’s low surrounding 1.2510.
  • Sellers need validation from the monthly support line for further downside.
  • An upside clearance of weekly high will defy the bearish technical pattern.

GBP/USD recovers to 1.2560 during the early Asian session. The Cable pair dropped during the last two-days after reversing from the weekly high near 1.2688. However, the sellers are waiting for the confirmation of a bearish chart formation ahead of the key BOE monetary policy meeting.

Read: Bank of England Preview: Bailey may boost pound by going big on bond-buying, beware negative rates

Other than the head-and-shoulder pattern’s neckline, at 1.2500 now, an ascending trend line from May 17, at 1.2460, also restricts the pair’s immediate downside.

Hence, a clear break below 1.2460 becomes necessary for the bears to target the theoretical aim of the sub-1.2200 mark, on the finalization of the bearish pattern. Though, May 26 high of 1.2633 and May 19 pear near 1.2300 could offer intermediate halts during the fall.

On the contrary, an upside clearance of the pair’s weekly top surrounding 1.2688 will pour cold water on the face of the said technical play. In doing so, the quote could push buyers towards aiming the monthly high of 1.2813.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2557
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2556
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.249
Daily SMA50 1.2428
Daily SMA100 1.2526
Daily SMA200 1.2693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2589
Previous Daily Low 1.2511
Previous Weekly High 1.2813
Previous Weekly Low 1.2474
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2541
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2559
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2515
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2438
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2593
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.263
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2671

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

