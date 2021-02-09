GBP/USD Price Analysis: Poised to test ascending channel resistance, around 1.3825 area

- GBP/USD jumped to fresh multi-year tops on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD weakness.
- A sustained breakthrough the 1.3755-60 congestion zone was seen as a key trigger for bulls.
- The formation of an ascending trend-channel also points to a well-established bullish trend.
The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh multi-year tops on Tuesday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and remained below the 1.3800 mark through the mid-European session. Retreating US Treasury bond yields undermined the USD, which was seen as a key factor lending support to the major.
From a technical perspective, the recent positive move from January monthly swing lows, around mid-1.3400s, has been along an upward sloping channel. The formation points to a well-established short-term bullish trend and supports prospects for an extension of the recent appreciating move.
The constructive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the GBP/USD pair confirmed a near-term bullish breakout through the 1.3755-60 congestion zone on Monday. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory.
Hence, a subsequent strength towards testing the ascending channel resistance, around the 1.3825 region, remains a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying will mark a fresh bullish breakout and set the stage a move to reclaim the 1.3900 mark for the first time since April 2018.
On the flip side, the 1.3760-55 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any meaningful slide below the mentioned resistance-turned-support might be seen as a buying opportunity near the 1.3600 mark. This, in turn, should help limit the downside, at least for the time being.
GBP/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3783
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3675
|Daily SMA50
|1.3559
|Daily SMA100
|1.3305
|Daily SMA200
|1.3012
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3749
|Previous Daily Low
|1.368
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3837
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.